Saraswati puja tragedy in Guwahati: 26-year-old woman killed as 108 ambulance hits two

A tragic road accident on the day of Saraswati Puja claimed the life of a young woman and left another youth critically injured in Kahilipara, Guwahati, sending shockwaves through the locality.

The deceased has been identified as Luna Bhardwaj, 26, a resident of Bongaigaon district.

She reportedly died after being hit by an 108 ambulance. In the same incident, Achyut Baruah sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he remains in critical condition.

Achyut Baruah currently resides in Jatia, Guwahati, and hails from Dergaon in Golaghat district. According to preliminary accounts, the ambulance was moving at high speed at the time of the accident.

The 108 ambulance involved in the incident has been seized by Dispur Police. The driver reportedly fled the scene immediately after the accident, prompting a search operation. Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the mishap.

The incident has cast a shadow over Saraswati Puja celebrations and has renewed concerns over road safety and the responsible driving of emergency vehicles in the city.