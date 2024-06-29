Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Saturday (June 29), visited the Maritime Skill Development Centre in Guwahati.

During his visit, Minister Sonowal held a meeting with senior officials from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) at the centre. The primary focus of the meeting was to review the progress of various ongoing projects in the Northeast region.

Minister Sonowal emphasized the need for expediting these projects, directing officials to take necessary actions to ensure timely completion. He highlighted the strategic importance of these initiatives for enhancing connectivity and boosting economic growth in the region.

Furthermore, Minister Sonowal stressed on the importance of scaling up training activities at the Maritime Skill Development Centre. He underscored that increasing the training capacity would enable more youths to receive specialized training for various roles within the maritime industry. This, in turn, would facilitate their absorption into India's vast marine sector, thereby contributing to national development goals.

The Maritime Skill Development Centre plays a pivotal role in imparting essential skills and knowledge necessary for careers in the maritime sector. Minister Sonowal's directive to enhance training reflects the government's commitment to fostering skilled manpower and promoting employment opportunities, particularly among the youth.