Sarbananda Sonowal credits Narendra Modi for transforming Barak Valley into a gateway to Southeast Asia

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday, March 27, said that Barak Valley has transformed from an “isolated island of neglect” into a “gateway to Southeast Asia” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Launching his political campaign for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections from Cachar district, Sonowal highlighted the BJP’s vision of integrating Barak, Brahmaputra, hills, and plains as the cornerstone of Assam’s overall development.



“Barak Valley is not just a geographic region, it is the culturally and spiritually rich heartbeat of Assam. The journey of integration that began in 2016 has brought historic progress, harmony and opportunity to this region,” he said.



Taking a swipe at the Indian National Congress, Sonowal alleged that the opposition party had neglected the region for decades and is now attempting to bring back an era of “blockade, corruption and isolation.”



He further stated that prior to 2016, connectivity challenges had isolated southern Assam, making travel to Guwahati difficult. However, he claimed that major investments in road, rail, air, and waterways infrastructure have now positioned Barak Valley as a key economic and strategic hub.



Highlighting governance reforms, the Union Minister said the establishment of a mini secretariat in the region has improved service delivery and reduced administrative gaps.



Positioning the region within India’s Act East Policy, Sonowal added that Barak Valley is emerging as a vital link connecting India with neighbouring countries like Myanmar and Bangladesh, as well as the broader Southeast Asian region.