Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on November 7 expressed deep concern over the explosion and fire at Oil India Limited’s (OIL) tank farm in Tengakhat, Dibrugarh district, which has so far claimed three lives and left four others in critical condition.

Speaking in Dibrugarh, Sonowal said seven people were severely injured in the incident that occurred on Friday. Of them, three have succumbed to their injuries, while the remaining four are undergoing treatment in critical condition.

Describing the incident as deeply tragic, the Union Minister urged Oil India Limited to accord due importance to the matter and ensure appropriate compensation for the families of those who lost their lives.

He also called on the company to ensure advanced medical treatment for the injured, stressing that those in critical condition must receive the best possible medical care.

Sonowal further demanded a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances and causes behind the explosion and fire at the Tengakhat facility.