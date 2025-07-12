Sarbananda Sonowal hands over job letters in Guwahati during Rozgar Mela, calls youth pillars of 'Viksit Bharat'

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal on July 12 took part in the Rozgar Mela held in Guwahati where he handed over appointment letters to newly inducted government recruits. The event was part of the nationwide Rozgar Mela initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who virtually distributed over 51,000 appointment letters across India.

In Guwahati, Sonowal was joined by Member of Parliament Bijuli Kalita Medhi as they personally handed over appointment letters to selected candidates. Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister congratulated the new recruits and said their role in nation-building is critical. “I am confident that these youth will become active partners in building a Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past 11 years has brought India to a new height. “Today, India is being seen as a rising global power. It is because we have a Prime Minister who is honest, hardworking, and fully devoted to the people,” Sonowal said.

The Union Minister also praised the Modi government’s commitment to inclusive development. Referring to Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sonowal said that every region of India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat has been connected by this approach. “This vision has truly united the country,” he added.

Sonowal said that India is now on the path to becoming the world’s third-largest economy, a goal that was once seen as too ambitious. “Earlier, no one dared to dream so big. But Prime Minister Modi showed the courage to set such a target, and more importantly, he showed the way,” he said.

He also spoke about the broader impact of Rozgar Mela, which aims to provide job opportunities to the youth and make them partners in public service. “This is not just about government jobs. It is about involving the youth in India’s development story,” Sonowal said.

Speaking on India’s global image, the Minister said that Modi’s foreign visits and the recognition he has received from various countries clearly show that the world now looks at India with new respect. “India’s voice is now stronger on the international stage. This is proof that under Modi Ji’s leadership, our country is emerging as a world leader,” he said