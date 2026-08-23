Sarbananda Sonowal highlights Assam’s Sankardeva legacy, urges youth to protect nature and culture

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on August 23 emphasised the importance of understanding India’s ancient heritage and upholding a spirit of devotion, humanity and respect for nature.

Speaking at Kala-Tarangini: The Delhi Kala Festival 2026 at the National School of Drama in New Delhi, Sonowal said India’s rich cultural traditions and knowledge systems have been shaped by the contributions of ancient sages over thousands of years.

He stressed that the values derived from this heritage should inspire people to practise compassion and responsibility towards all forms of life, including human beings, animals, insects, plants, rivers, mountains and lakes.

Highlighting the importance of trees and the environment, Sonowal said nature plays a vital role in sustaining life and that protecting the environment is essential for the survival of living beings.

He particularly called upon the younger generation and students to shoulder greater responsibility towards protecting nature and preserving India’s cultural and environmental heritage.

The minister also highlighted the role of art and culture in strengthening India’s cultural identity. The festival featured a special presentation of Srimanta Sankardeva’s ‘Parijat Haran’ Ankiya Nat, bringing Assam’s Sattriya tradition to the national capital.

Sonowal said art and culture can help strengthen the spirit of unity, devotion and national pride while connecting younger generations with India’s civilisational heritage.