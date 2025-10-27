Sarbananda Sonowal highlights maritime sector as key pillar of ‘Viksit Bharat’ at India Maritime Week 2025

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal underscored the pivotal role of India’s maritime sector in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat while addressing the inaugural session of India Maritime Week 2025 on Monday, October 27. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is setting new benchmarks in maritime growth, innovation, and global collaboration.

“We have come a long way since the earlier editions of this event. It has grown significantly, with participation from over 85 countries,” Sonowal stated. Highlighting this year’s theme — ‘Uniting Ocean, One Mission’ — he said it embodies both regional aspirations and the timeless Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). “In this spirit, we share knowledge, align our goals, and foster partnerships that benefit all,” he added.

Emphasizing India’s progress in the maritime sphere, the minister said the sector has emerged as one of the strongest pillars of Viksit Bharat. “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has significantly enhanced its cargo-handling capacity and introduced major legal reforms to strengthen the maritime framework. We aspire to position India among the top five shipbuilding nations in the world,” Sonowal remarked.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the event, highlighting India’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific and the Global South. Shah said that India’s strategic maritime position, democratic stability, and naval capabilities are fostering development, ensuring security, and promoting environmental protection across the region.

The India Maritime Week 2025 serves as a key platform for global maritime stakeholders to discuss sustainable growth, trade enhancement, and technological innovation in the shipping and port sectors.