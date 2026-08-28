Sarbananda Sonowal highlights PM Modi’s message on sports, nation-building at Khelo India Dialogue

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on August 27 highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on the importance of sports in strengthening health, determination and character during the Khelo India Dialogue organised across the country.

Sonowal said the programme was successfully conducted under the leadership of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, with Prime Minister Modi personally participating and guiding the event.

Speaking to reporters in Dibrugarh, Sonowal said sports play an important role not only in developing physical fitness and determination but also in building character and contributing to nation-building. He added that the programme was organised with enthusiasm in Dibrugarh alongside events held at various locations across the country.

Former India footballer Bhaichung Bhutia also stressed the need to develop a strong sporting culture in India, particularly among students at the college and university levels. He urged people to watch, follow and participate in sports to help build a healthier and more sports-oriented nation.

The Khelo India Samvaad was organised as part of the celebrations for National Sports Day, observed annually on August 29 to mark the birth anniversary of legendary Indian hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.