Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on September 21 said that the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' has been a "success" because it attracted massive people’s participation.

Sonowal participated in programmes organised under the 'Sewa Pakhwada' campaign of the Central government at Dibrugarh, on Thursday. He participated in the cleanliness drive under the 'Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari,' held at the Civil Hospital of the city, to encourage 'Safai Karmacharis', the government employees and people in general to engage in regular cleanliness.

He also stressed on adapting to live in harmony with natural surroundings.

Sonowal, who is also the MP (Lok Sabha) for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat also inaugurated "Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir" at the historic Chowkidingee field for the benefit of the Safai Karmacharis working under the various municipal bodies of Dibrugarh, Chabua, Tinsukia, Margherita, Digboi, Makum, Naharkatia, and Namrup. More than 500 Safai Karmacharis attended the programme where Sonowal also interacted with them.

The Union Minister assured that the government would take all necessary steps so that they can avail the benefits of the welfare schemes and ensure their social security.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "Swachha Bharat Abhiyaan is the most significant and popular movement which has been successfully going on under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. This movement has been embraced by everyone in this country towards building a stronger and cleaner India. Inspired by Bapu Mahatma Gandhiji's words, our dynamic leader Narendra Modi ji launched this campaign a decade ago which is still going strong with a resounding response from the common people."

"This year, during this Sewa Pakhwada, we are celebrating the theme 'Swachhata Hi Sewa' as we continue our journey towards a cleaner tomorrow. In this endeavour, the most crucial section of our society is our brothers and sisters who have been working as the Safai Karmacharis. It gives me immense pleasure that we are sitting under one roof today along with more than 500 Safai Karmacharis who are keeping the Dibrugarh constituency clean. I bow before all of you today with complete devotion," he added

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' throughout the length and breadth of the country as a national movement in 2014. In 2023, under the 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' campaign, more than 8.75 crore people simultaneously cleaned 9 lakh sites.

Adding further, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "A public program transforms into a true people's movement only when there is genuine involvement. And when there is such a movement, success is inevitable. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has evolved into a powerful people's movement."

With an aim of 'Sampoorna Swachhata' including 'Swachhata Lakshit Ekayi,' the idea is to identify generally neglected garbage points or any other points which is posing an environmental or health & hygiene risk. Such points once identified will be known as Swachhata Lakshit Ekayi or Cleanliness Target Unit (CTUs).

This has already been done and effort is being made to get all the CTUs cleaned up by October 1. This is targeted transformation. These camps are single-window camps for Safai Mitras to improve access to social protection. All the benefits under the Central and State

government will be considered for all eligibility. The camps will focus on welfare schemes of Modi govt like PM Awas Yojana (PMAY), AMRUT 2.0, AADHAR, Mission Indradhanush, PM Jan Arogya Yojana (PM JAY), SAUBHAGYA scheme, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, UDYAMi and Ujjwala schemes.