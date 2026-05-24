Sarbananda Sonowal highlights youth’s role in building self-reliant India at Guwahati Rozgar Mela

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on May 23, stressed the crucial role of youth in building a self-reliant and developed India, saying young people are the driving force behind the country’s rapid growth journey.

Addressing a Rozgar Mela programme in Guwahati, the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said the younger generation has emerged as a key force powering the nation’s progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Youth are the driving force behind building a strong, self-reliant and developed India. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the youth have emerged as the key force powering the country's growth journey,” Sonowal said.

He said initiatives such as Startup India, Digital India and various skill development programmes have empowered the youth with confidence and strengthened the path towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Highlighting the significance of Rozgar Melas, Sonowal said the Modi-led government has provided employment opportunities to lakhs of young men and women through a transparent and merit-based recruitment process.

“The transparent recruitment process has instilled a renewed sense of trust among the youth. We firmly believe that the creativity, energy and dedication of the youth will take the nation to new heights in the journey towards Amrit Kaal, with the goal of establishing India as a developed and leading global nation by 2047,” he added.

During the programme, the Union minister distributed appointment letters to 177 candidates selected for various departments, including the Indian Railways, Department of Posts, Oil India Limited, State Bank of India, Ministry of Defence and Airports Authority of India.