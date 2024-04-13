In a statement addressing the upcoming election and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that public sentiment does not accord significance to Gandhi's statements. The Union Minister's remarks came in the wake of Gandhi's comments on various political matters.

Sonowal stated the lack of credibility in Gandhi's assertions, pointing to the track record of the Congress party, which he claimed was marred by corruption scandals amounting to Rs 20 lakh crores during its 60-year rule. He criticized Gandhi's party, suggesting that their legacy is tainted by corruption and lacks a clear vision for the future.

"It is evident that Rahul Gandhi is frustrated, and his party has lost its footing," Sonowal remarked. "They have lost sight of their goals and have failed to connect with the masses."

In contrast to his critique of Gandhi, Sonowal expressed appreciation for the cultural connect formed through celebrations in society. He highlighted the significance of such gatherings, characterizing them as a manifestation of humanity and devotion.

"I believe that these celebrations foster a sense of unity and community spirit," Sonowal stated. "I am grateful for the villagers who visited my home, enriching the atmosphere with music and dance."