Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates football tournament honouring legendary footballer Toshen Bora

Union Minister and Dibrugarh MP Sarbananda Sonowal graced the All-Assam Inter-Club Invitational Day-Night Football Tournament organized by the Naharkatia Sports Association in memory of renowned footballer Toshen Bora, whose legacy continues to inspire Assam’s sporting community.



Addressing the gathering, Sonowal lauded the contributions of Toshen Bora, a member of India’s 1972 pre-Olympic senior football team, stating that his achievements “enriched not only Assam but also the nation’s sporting landscape.” He emphasized that the tournament serves as an ideal platform for budding footballers to display their skills and carry forward the rich football tradition of the state.



“I applaud the organizers for this initiative and extend my heartfelt best wishes to all participating players, hoping for the comprehensive success of the competition,” Sonowal said.





The event witnessed the presence of several distinguished guests, including Rajya Sabha MP Rameshwar Teli, local MLA Taranga Gogoi, Chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation Rituparna Barua, Chairman of Assam Petrochemicals Limited Bikul Deka, CEO of Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Tonkeshwar Sonowal, and President of Dibrugarh District Sports Association Niranjan Saikia, among others.





The tournament not only celebrated the life and achievements of Toshen Bora but also underscored the growing enthusiasm for football in Assam, reflecting the state’s deep-rooted sporting spirit and commitment to nurturing young talent.