Sarbananda Sonowal leads Asom Diwas celebration in Delhi honouring Chaolung Sukapha

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal celebrated Asom Diwas at his official residence in the national capital on Tuesday, honouring the legacy of Chaolung Sukapha, the founder of the Ahom Kingdom, who laid the foundation of a unified and culturally rich Assam. The ceremony featured floral tributes and a cultural programme highlighting Assamese heritage.

Addressing dignitaries, scholars and students, Sonowal hailed Sukapha as the architect of the greater Assamese identity, whose leadership cemented unity among diverse indigenous communities in the 13th century.

“Chaolung Sukapha remains the forefather of the Assamese people, and history owes him immense gratitude for his visionary leadership. Celebrating Asom Diwas in the heart of the nation introduces India to Assam’s glorious history and vibrant culture,” he said.

Reflecting on Sukapha’s arrival in Assam after crossing the Patkai hills, Sonowal noted that despite being unfamiliar with the region's language, customs and food, he fostered trust and harmony among its people — a testament to his exceptional statesmanship. He urged greater academic research into this defining chapter of Assam’s past to enhance national understanding of the region’s identity.

The Union Minister underlined that Sukapha’s principles of inclusive governance, rooted in courage, coordination and compassion, enabled the 600-year-long Ahom rule to flourish. “He believed unity could not be achieved through suppression but through respect, empathy and equal opportunity,” he said.

Drawing comparisons with contemporary governance, Sonowal stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” vision echoes the inclusive approach championed by Sukapha centuries ago. “His ideals of unity and integration continue to inspire the building of a prosperous and self-reliant Assam and India,” he added.

Sonowal also recalled that during his chief ministership, the government officially commemorated Asom Diwas for the first time in Charaideo in 2016. He credited Prime Minister Modi’s support for the international recognition of the Ahom-era Charaideo Maidams as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, calling it a proud milestone for Assam.

The event was also addressed by Dibrugarh University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jiten Hazarika, Gauhati University Professor Rajiv Sandikoi, and ICHR Member Secretary Dr. Omji Upadhyay, who spoke on Sukapha’s contributions to nation-building.

Sonowal later interacted with students from Assam and the Northeast studying in Delhi.

The celebration witnessed the presence of Union Ministers of State Pavitra Margherita and Shantanu Thakur, several Members of Parliament, senior officials, academics, and distinguished personalities.