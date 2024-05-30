Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, expressed strong confidence in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing over 400 seats in the ongoing elections, asserting that the anticipated Modi 3.0 administration is poised to continue delivering stable and purpose-driven governance.

During his visit to the BJP party office to engage with Karyakartas ahead of the final election phase, Sonowal stated that the overwhelming participation of Assam's populace reinforces the party's expectation to win 12 seats in the state. He emphasized that the Modi-led government’s decade-long focus on welfare and nation-building has earned the people's trust.

"We have secured the trust of the people through ten years of effective governance under Narendra Modi ji, aiming to transform Bharat into an Atmanirbhar nation," Sonowal told the media. He highlighted the comprehensive support from various segments of society, including youth (Yuva Shakti), women (Nari Shakti), and farmers (Krishak Shakti), all united by the vision of propelling India to become the world's third-largest economy.

Sonowal also criticized the opposition, accusing them of failing to prioritize public welfare and losing the people's trust over six decades of inaction. He noted that the electorate, particularly in Assam, is well-informed and supportive of the BJP’s vision for peace, prosperity, and progress.

"The opposition's recent statements are merely attempts to grab headlines, which the public ignores. The people of Assam and the entire country seek a government committed to their welfare," he added.

The visit also included discussions with prominent BJP Assam leaders, including BJP Assam Pradesh President Bhabesh Kalita, General Secretary Diplu Ranjan Sharma, and Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita. Sonowal reiterated the party's commitment to the nation's progress under Modi's leadership, emphasizing that Modi 3.0 is prepared to assume office and continue the journey towards national transformation.