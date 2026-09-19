Sarbananda Sonowal pays tribute to Zubeen Garg in Guwahati, highlights statewide blood donation drive

Assamese artiste Zubeen Garg in Guwahati, saying people across the country and the world are coming together to remember the late singer and musician.

Speaking in Guwahati, Sonowal said Zubeen Garg had won the hearts of people through his songs and that his contribution would remain unforgettable.

The Union Minister also highlighted a blood donation camp organised by the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in honour of Zubeen Garg. He said the party’s youth wing was conducting the programme across the state.

Sonowal also referred to the Rozgar Mela organised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying more than 51,000 young people received appointment letters on the day across the country.

According to Sonowal, the latest appointments have taken the total number of youths who have received appointment letters through the initiative to more than 12 lakh.