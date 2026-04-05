Sarbananda Sonowal pitches BJP as guardian of Assam’s identity ahead of polls

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on April 5, asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains committed to protecting the land, language and identity of the people of Assam ahead of the Assembly elections.

Speaking to media, Sonowal said the party has earned public trust through its focus on development, peace and safeguarding the interests of indigenous communities, while also taking firm steps against illegal immigration.

“This election is essential because we have to protect our land, our language and our identity. The BJP is committed to this. The steps taken against illegal immigrants in the last 10 years are exemplary,” he said.

He also highlighted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that people have strong faith in his vision and governance.

Targeting the Congress, Sonowal alleged that the party hindered Assam’s progress during its long tenure and facilitated the settlement of illegal immigrants, which, he claimed, affected the state’s development.

The remarks come as Assam prepares for single-phase polling across 126 Assembly constituencies on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term, while the Congress-led alliance aims to return to power.