Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated all candidates who contested the recently concluded three-tier panchayat elections under the newly formed Makum Legislative Assembly Constituency, calling their participation a testament to the strength of grassroots democracy.

Addressing party workers and local leaders in Tinsukia, Sonowal praised the commitment of each contestant, stating, “Your sincere involvement — whether in victory or otherwise — has helped reinforce the BJP’s organisational strength across all panchayats in the constituency.”

He urged the newly elected representatives to serve with integrity and build a solid foundation of good governance through the Panchayati Raj system. Emphasising the long-term nature of political credibility, Sonowal likened it to Olympic success that requires years of consistent effort. “Representatives must be accountable to the people, guided by integrity, and dedicated to transparent, corruption-free governance,” he said.

Highlighting the moral grounding of the Panchayati Raj system, the senior BJP leader stressed that good governance begins with values, and called on panchayat leaders to remain responsible, ethical, and answerable to the people.

Sonowal also called for party unity beyond electoral outcomes. “Win or lose, we are fellow travellers in the same boat. Our shared mission must be to serve the people and work for their upliftment,” he said.

Criticising the Congress era, he blamed the party for fostering division, violence, and economic stagnation in Assam. “Congress gave us nothing but fear and backwardness. We lacked roads, jobs, schools, and industries, which led to unrest and insurgency,” Sonowal said.

He contrasted this with the progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, attributing India’s rise as a global power to Modi’s vision of inclusive development. “Today, India stands tall because of our collective journey under his leadership,” he noted.

Quoting a core belief, Sonowal said, “Good work brings good results. Betrayal of public trust invites downfall — as we clearly see with Congress today.”

Calling for unity across communities, he invoked the legacy of Chaolung Sukaphaa. “Only through harmony and mutual respect among all ethnic groups, languages, and faiths can we build a greater Assam,” he concluded.

Sonowal was joined by Tinsukia MLA Sanjay Kishan, BJP State General Secretary Pulak Gohain, Tinsukia District BJP President Kushakanta Bora, BJYM General Secretary Tridip Jyoti Moran, Moran Autonomous Council EM Arunjyoti Moran, Dibrugarh Development Authority Chairman Akhim Hazarika, and senior party leaders Bhaben Sharma, Shivaji Dubey, along with several mandal presidents and BJP workers.