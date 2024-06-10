Sarbananda Sonowal, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Chief Minister of Assam will continue as the Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways in Narendra Modi’s new cabinet.

Sonowal has been inducted into the Narendra Modi-led cabinet for the third time.

The former Assam chief minister took oath as a Cabinet Minister on June 9, at Rashtrapati Bhavan alongside PM Modi and 70 other ministers.

Political career

Sarbananda Sonowal's political career began as he joined the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and served as its president from 1992 to 1999. He was also inducted as the chairman of North East Students' Organisation (NESO) from 1996 to 2000.

His foray into mainstream politics began with his first Lok Sabha election in 2004, where he ran as a candidate for the Asom Gana Parishad and defeated former Union Minister Paban Singh Ghatowar in Dibrugarh.

Later, Sonowal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2011 and was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from Lakhimpur.

He was appointed as Union Minister of State-Independent Charge, of the Government of India under the Modi Government at the center in 2014.

Sonowal became the chief minister of Assam when the BJP won in the North east for the first time in 2016 and served in the position till 2021.

He became a cabinet minister in the Modi 2.0 government in 2021 and was assigned the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ministry of AYUSH.

The extensive experience and leadership attained by Sarbananda Sonowal in both state and central roles are expected to significantly influence his contributions in the Union Cabinet.