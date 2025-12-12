Sarbananda Sonowal reviews ongoing rescue operations after Anjaw tragedy, meets bereaved families in Tinsukia

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday, December 12 visited the grieving families in Tinsukia who lost their loved ones in the tragic road accident in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district. The mishap, which claimed several lives, including many from Assam’s Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, has plunged the region into deep sorrow.

Sonowal met the families at Gelapukhuri, offering condolences and assuring them of full government support. “My deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. In this time of grief, we stand firmly with those affected,” he said during the visit.

The Union Minister said he has been closely monitoring developments since the incident. He informed that he had spoken to the Chief Secretary of Assam and urged him to maintain robust coordination with the authorities in Arunachal Pradesh. Sonowal directed all concerned departments to work in tandem to ensure swift and seamless rescue and relief efforts.

A coordinated rescue operation is currently underway at the accident site, with response teams expediting all essential procedures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The Assam Government has also extended financial assistance to the affected families.

Calling the loss “irreparable,” Sonowal said the pain of the bereaved families is shared deeply by the entire nation. He prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and strength for the families to cope with the tragic loss.