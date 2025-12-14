Sarbananda Sonowal reviews preparations ahead of PM Modi’s Namrup Fertiliser Plant project launch

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday, December 14 visited the Namrup fertiliser complex to review on-ground preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on December 21, when the Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the fourth fertiliser plant at Namrup.

The upcoming project involves the establishment of a brownfield ammonia-urea complex at the existing premises of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL), with an investment exceeding ₹10,000 crore. The project is being viewed as a major step towards strengthening Assam’s industrial ecosystem and improving fertiliser availability across the Northeast and eastern India.

During the inspection, Sonowal reviewed logistical arrangements, security preparedness and overall readiness for the Prime Minister’s programme. He also assessed the progress of preliminary works and directed officials to ensure seamless coordination for the successful conduct of the foundation-laying ceremony.

Calling the project the fulfilment of a long-standing demand of the people of Assam, Sonowal said the fourth fertiliser plant at Namrup had been awaited for decades. “Under the visionary and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a decades-old aspiration of Assam has finally been realised. The Namrup fertiliser project reflects the Prime Minister’s deep commitment to the Northeast and his resolve to strengthen India’s agricultural and industrial self-reliance,” he said.

Once operational, the new unit is expected to significantly enhance the supply of urea and related fertilisers in the region, reduce dependence on distant production centres and ensure timely availability for farmers. Officials said the plant will have an annual production capacity of around 1.25 million metric tonnes and is likely to generate substantial direct and indirect employment.

Highlighting the broader development trajectory of Assam and the Northeast, Sonowal pointed to major investments in connectivity, infrastructure and industrial capacity under the Prime Minister’s leadership, which he said have opened new opportunities for youth, farmers and workers across the region.

Senior state ministers, legislators, district administration officials and representatives of civic and development bodies accompanied the Union Minister during the visit. Sonowal urged all agencies to work in close coordination to ensure the Prime Minister’s visit is conducted smoothly.

“The Prime Minister’s visit to Namrup on December 21 is a moment of pride for Assam. We are working with full dedication to ensure a flawless foundation-laying ceremony that reflects Prime Minister Modi’s transformational development agenda and his special focus on the Northeast,” Sonowal added.

The Namrup fertiliser project is expected to mark a new chapter in Assam’s industrial growth, strengthen fertiliser security in the Northeast and contribute to the national objective of boosting agricultural productivity and farmers’ incomes.