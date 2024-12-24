Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, reviewed the progress of the runway expansion work at Dibrugarh Airport during a meeting with the airport's advisory panel.

Chairing the meeting, held on December 22, the airport committee analysed various aspects related to the airport's infrastructure among other crucial factors.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "Since 2014, under the leadership of our dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dibrugarh has witnessed transformative growth, with the airport emerging as a gateway to Northeast India's prosperity."

He further hailed the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "Enhanced connectivity and modern infrastructure have turned it into a hub for trade, tourism, and development, driving the region's progress and linking it seamlessly to the world. The effort made by the Narendra Modi- led government, through its ambitious 'UDAN' scheme, has reimagined domestic aviation, transforming airport infrastructure, increasing flight frequencies, and democratising air travel for citizens across India's vast social spectrum."

Furthermore, he exalted that the project may be completed by 2025. "The Dibrugarh Airport, a vital hub for Assam and the Northeast, has gained significant focus from the central government, with modernisation at its core. This initiative promises to accelerate the airport's infrastructure and associated developments, positioning it as a beacon of progress in the region. We expect, following our interaction with the officials here, that the Runway Expansion project is expected to be completed by next year," he added.