Sarbananda Sonowal who took charge as the Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways in Narendra Modi’s new cabinet on June 10, said that the new government aims to take the ministry forward in terms of development and economy.

Speaking to reporters, the former Assam chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal asserted that the ministry has been performing well and that the economy has strengthened under PM Modi’s leadership.

Further adding that in the coming time, the cabinet will continue on the path to development, he said, “We will definitely carry out the work of advancing this ministry under the leadership of PM Modi, and in the coming days, we will ensure that the economy is further strengthened.”

Sonowal, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Chief Minister of Assam will continue as the Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways in Narendra Modi’s new cabinet.

Sonowal has been inducted into the Narendra Modi-led cabinet for the third time.

The former Assam chief minister took oath as a Cabinet Minister on June 9, at Rashtrapati Bhavan alongside PM Modi and 70 other ministers.