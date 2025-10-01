Sarbananda Sonowal welcomes Centre’s green signal for Kaziranga corridor project

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has lauded the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for approving a Rs 6,957 crore project to widen and modernise the Kaliabor–Numaligarh section of NH-715.

The highlight of the ambitious project is a 34.5 km elevated corridor through Kaziranga National Park (KNP), designed to ensure safe, uninterrupted wildlife movement while significantly enhancing road connectivity across Assam.

Calling it a “historic day for Assam and a giant leap for India’s sustainable development,” Sonowal said the corridor would safeguard wildlife between Kaziranga and the Karbi Anglong Hills while improving connectivity for people. “This is a promise to protect our natural heritage while building a brighter future for our people,” he noted.

The minister stressed that the project would not only protect Kaziranga but also reduce travel time, promote eco-tourism, facilitate pilgrim routes, and open new opportunities for trade and industries. The plan includes 21 km of greenfield bypasses to decongest Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat, improving safety and efficiency.

Currently, the Kaliabor–Numaligarh stretch (formerly NH-37) is a 2-lane road prone to seasonal flooding and wildlife accidents. The upgraded plan will include:

34.5 km elevated corridor through KNP

30.22 km upgraded highway

21 km of bypasses

The project will also integrate with NH-127, NH-129, SH-35, and connect to three railway stations (Nagaon, Jakhalabandha, Vishwanath Chariali) and three airports (Tezpur, Lilabari, Jorhat), bolstering logistics, trade, and mobility.

The development is expected to generate 15.42 lakh person-days of direct employment and 19.19 lakh person-days of indirect jobs, strengthening Assam’s socio-economic base.

Sonowal emphasised that the highway embodies Modi’s vision where “progress and nature, economy and ecology, go hand-in-hand.” He added that the people of Assam would remember this project as a transformative milestone that balances growth with conservation.