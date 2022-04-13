On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat's Porbandar. On Tuesday, Assam's Chief Minister arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

President Ramnath Kovind inaugurated the annual Madhavpur Mela on Sunday, calling it a "festival of uniting people of the country through feelings."

He also expressed the hope that the annual cultural fair will hold a special place in Indian traditions.

The week-long 'Madhavpur Mela' is held in the village of Madhavpur near the sea in Porbandar, Gujarat, to commemorate Lord Krishna's marriage to Rukmini.