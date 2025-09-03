Sarusajai Stadium renamed after Assam’s sporting legend Bhogeswar Baruah

The Sarusajai Sports Complex has been officially renamed as the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, honouring Assam’s first Arjuna Award recipient and legendary athlete Bhogeswar Baruah.



Previously known as the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, the venue’s renaming is seen as a landmark tribute to Baruah, whose achievements placed Assam firmly on the national sporting map.



The inauguration of the stadium’s permanent main gate under its new name will soon be carried out by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. The announcement was made during the State Sports Day celebrations held at the Sarusajai premises, an event that witnessed the presence of the Chief Minister, Bhogeswar Baruah himself, several state dignitaries, athletes, and sports enthusiasts.



The decision to rename the complex had earlier received cabinet approval during a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on May 28. Officials emphasized that the move reflects the government’s commitment to recognizing sporting icons who have inspired generations.