Sarusajai Stadium, sports hostel upgrade under discussion: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 5 inspected development project sites around the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, where the state government is planning a series of infrastructure and sports-related initiatives.

Speaking to reporters during the visit, Sarma said the government was examining plans to upgrade the stadium and the adjoining sports hostel, while also exploring development projects on nearby land.

"We are discussing developing the Sarusajai Stadium and sports hostel. We are also discussing some projects to develop the land near the Sarusajai Stadium," he said, adding that the site visit was part of the planning process.

Later in the day, following a state Cabinet meeting, the chief minister announced that the government would introduce several important Bills during the Assam Assembly session, which begins on Monday.

"From tomorrow, the Assam Assembly session will begin, and several new Bills will be tabled in the Assembly," Sarma said.

Among the proposed legislations is the Assam Tourism and Development Registration Act, 2024 (Amendment), aimed at simplifying the registration process for hotels and homestays. The amendment will also pave the way for the repeal of the Sarais Act, 1867.

"Through this, the registrations of hotels and homestays will be done. We will repeal the Sarais Act, 1867," the chief minister said.

The government will also move an amendment to the Assam Land Revenue Regulation, with Sarma describing it as a "powerful amendment Bill" to Chapter 12 of the legislation.

The Cabinet also approved the Guwahati Satellite City Development Authority Bill, 2026, which proposes the creation of a dedicated authority to oversee the development of the satellite city. Under the proposed law, the chief minister will serve as the chairperson of the authority.