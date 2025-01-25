Celebrated Sattriya dance exponent Jatin Goswami has been awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honor, on Republic Day 2025. Goswami, a revered figure in Indian classical dance, has been instrumental in preserving and promoting the rich tradition of Sattriya, a classical dance form from Assam.

Born on August 2, 1933, at Adhar Sattra near Dergaon in Golaghat district, Assam, Goswami’s legacy spans decades. He is the founder-director of the Sattriya Akademi in Guwahati and has served as a member of the general council of the Sangeet Natak Akademi. His contributions to Sattriya dance were previously recognized with the Padma Shri in 2008.

Alongside Jatin Goswami, four other prominent personalities from Assam have been honoured with Padma Awards this year:

Anil Kumar Boro: Awarded the Padma Shri for his outstanding contributions to literature and education.

Joynacharan Bathari: Recognized with the Padma Shri for his dedication to promoting traditional art forms.

Gita Upadhyay: Honored with the Padma Shri for her remarkable work in literature and education.

Reba Kanta Mahanta: Conferred the Padma Shri for his significant contributions to the realm of art.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to congratulate the Padma awardees and wrote, "On behalf of the people of Assam, I congratulate Shri Jatin Goswami dangariya for being awarded the Padma Bhushan and Shri Anil Kumar Boro, Smt. Gita Upadhyay, Shri Joynacharan Bathari & Shri Reba Kanta Mahanta for being conferred with Padma Shri. We cherish their rich contribution and thank them for their exceptional work which has inspired our society"





On behalf of the people of Assam, I congratulate Shri Jatin Goswami dangariya for being awarded the Padma Bhushan and Shri Anil Kumar Boro, Smt. Gita Upadhyay, Shri Joynacharan Bathari & Shri Reba Kanta Mahanta for being conferred with Padma Shri.



We cherish their rich… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 25, 2025



The Padma Awards, one of India’s highest civilian honors, celebrate exceptional service across diverse disciplines. This year, a total of 139 awards have been announced, including 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri honours.