Burha Sattriya of Barpeta Satra, Basistha Dev Sarma passed away on October 22 after a prolonged illness at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

The Sattriya exponent was critically ill for sometime and breathed his last at 4.56 pm today and recently received Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while being closely monitored by medical professionals.

For the Assamese society's cultural circles, the news will be a significant loss.

Dev Sarma's health suffered as a result of contracting the Covid-19 virus in 2020.

The renowned Sattriya exponent was chosen by the Assam government in 2017 for the Srimanta Sankardev Award, which is given at the national level