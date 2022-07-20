India's wealthiest woman, Savitri Jindal from Assam’s Tinsukia district, the matriarch of the Jindal group, witnessed her fortune rise by over $12 billion in just two years. Her net worth tripled more than three times in these last two years from $ 4.8 billion in 2020 to $17.7 billion in 2022. The surge in her wealth came after it declined by 50 percent in 2019 and 2020. From $ 8.8 billion in 2018, her net worth dropped to $ 5.9 billion in 2019 and $ 4.8 in 2020.

She never went to college and took over her husband’s business only after he passed away in 2005.

Yet, Savitri Jindal, the chairperson of OP Jindal Group, has added a feather to her crown by holding the position of the richest woman in India, after adding $12 billion to her fortune in just two years. With a net worth of $18 billion, Savitri Jindal is the only woman in Forbes India’s Richest list, standing at the seventh position in 2021. She also ranks 91st on the Forbes Billionaires’ List.

Savitri Jindal was born on March 20, 1950 and grew up in Tinsukia town of upper Assam. She married to Om Prakash Jindal in the 1970s, who had founded the Jindal Group, a steel and power conglomerate. OP Jindal was a minister in the Haryana Government and a member of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha from the Hisar constituency.

Mother of nine children, Savitri took over her husband’s chair after his death in a helicopter crash in 2005. She was 55 years old then. She discovered a whole new world where she found herself as a politician, social activist and billionaire at the age when most grey-haired people plan to retire from household or professional duties.