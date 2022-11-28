Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to all the students of the state to say ''NO'' to ragging after a student at Dibrugarh University was critically injured while trying to save himself from the brutal assault of his senior.

The Chief Minister said that efforts are on to nab the accused and the victim has been provided medical care.

“It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. A close watch was maintained and follow-up action was coordinated with district administration. Efforts on to nab the accused, and the victim being provided medical care. Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging," the Assam CM tweeted.

Besides Sarma, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu while condemning the incident said the Government will not tolerate such activities in educational institutions.

He also said that he has asked the Dibrugarh University authority and Police to take strict action against the culprits.

''I have further asked university authorities to be vigilant and have ordered Universities not to allow ex-students to stay in hostels after their courses are over,'' he added.

On November 26, Anand Sharma of Amguri, a student of Dibrugarh University residing at PNGB Hostel has become a victim of alleged ragging by seniors in a hostel.

Sharma jumped from the two-storied hostel building to rescue himself from the ragging following which he was critically injured.

He was admitted to Aditya Hospital, Dibrugarh, and was later shifted to ICU.

Meanwhile, the family has lodged a case against the culprits and an FIR has been registered at Dibrugarh Police station.

Dr Jiten Hazarika, Vice Chancellor, Dibrugarh University had said that the authorities were investigating and enquiring about the matter and will take strong action against the culprits.

In the latest development, Police have detained three 3 students so far for their alleged involvement in this case.

The trio identified as Paranjit Baruah, Niranjan Thakur, and Simanta Hazarika were arrested from PNGB Hostel in Dibrugarh.

However, the main accused Rahul Chetry is still absconding.