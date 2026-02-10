SC agrees to hear plea by left leaders against Assam CM over ‘shooting’ video

The Supreme Court on February 10 agreed to consider listing a plea filed by leaders of the CPI and CPI(M) seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a viral video allegedly showing him taking aim with a rifle and firing at members of a particular community.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N.V. Anjaria took note of the submissions made by senior advocate Nizam Pasha, who appeared on behalf of the petitioners, and said it would examine the request for urgent listing.

“We seek urgent intervention of this court with respect to disturbing speeches made by the sitting Chief Minister of Assam, including a recent video posted where he is shown shooting at members of a particular community. Complaints have been filed, but no FIR has been registered,” Pasha submitted.

Responding to the plea, the Chief Justice remarked, “The problem is, as soon as elections come, part of the election is fought in the Supreme Court. That is the problem. We will find out and will give a date.”

The plea pertains to a video shared on February 7 by the Assam BJP on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, which allegedly showed Sarma aiming a rifle and firing at two individuals, one wearing a skull cap and the other sporting a beard. The post triggered widespread outrage and drew sharp political criticism, with opposition parties accusing the ruling party of promoting communal hatred and inciting violence.

Following the backlash, the BJP deleted the post. However, the controversy continued to escalate, prompting multiple complaints and now judicial scrutiny at the apex court level.