SC asks Manipur, Assam to consider 2 exclusive courts for CBI, NIA cases linked to 2023 violence

The Supreme Court on August 10 asked the Manipur and Assam governments and other authorities to consider setting up two exclusive special courts to conduct trials in CBI and NIA cases arising from the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, while reviewing the progress of investigations into cases related to the violence, directed the authorities to consider establishing one court exclusively for CBI cases and another for NIA cases.

The bench also directed authorities to compile details of cases in which chargesheets have been filed, including case numbers and the status of proceedings, so that victims, their families and their legal counsel can access the relevant records.

The registrar general of the concerned high court has been asked to submit a status report on the proposed arrangement before the next hearing.

The Supreme Court noted that special judges are already dealing with CBI and NIA cases, but sought clarity on whether they are exclusively handling cases arising from the Manipur violence or are also burdened with other matters.

"The authorities shall consider setting up two separate exclusive courts, one for dealing with the CBI cases and another for dealing with the NIA cases arising out of the Manipur violence," the bench ordered.

31 CBI cases investigated

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the court that the CBI has investigated 31 cases linked to the violence.

Final reports have been filed in 27 cases, including 22 chargesheets and five closure reports, while four cases remain under investigation.

Of the 22 cases in which the CBI has filed chargesheets, courts have taken cognisance in 20, while cognisance is pending in two. One of the cases is triable by a magistrate, while the remaining cases involve Sessions trials. All CBI cases have been transferred to Gauhati, Bhati said.

NIA chargesheets filed in 15 cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which was entrusted with 30 cases, has filed chargesheets in 15, while investigations continue in the remaining 15.

Bhati said the 15 chargesheeted cases were ready for trial despite further investigation continuing in some matters, and charges had already been framed in seven cases.

Of the 15 NIA cases in which chargesheets have been filed, two are pending before a Delhi court, five before courts in Gauhati and eight in Manipur.

Senior advocate Vrinda Grover raised concerns during the hearing over victims and their families not having access to status reports and chargesheets despite earlier directions.

The bench said details of the cases and relevant reports should be compiled and placed before it, ensuring that the legal counsel and families concerned have access to the proceedings.

The court also directed authorities to facilitate uninterrupted investigations by the CBI and NIA and ensure necessary coordination between the Manipur government, central agencies and security forces.

On the security situation, the bench noted that joint operations by Manipur Police and security forces had strengthened efforts to recover arms and ammunition and make arrests. It also stressed the need to ensure security, including the safety of students.

The ethnic violence in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, following a Tribal Solidarity March in the hill districts against a demand for Scheduled Tribe status by the majority Meitei community. More than 200 people have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands displaced since the violence began.