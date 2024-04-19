The Supreme Court has directed the Centre and the Assam government to respond to a fresh plea challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. The rules are designed to regulate the process of granting Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan before December 31, 2014.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala issued notices to the state government and the Union ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs after considering the submissions of petitioner Hiren Gohain, a resident of Guwahati.

The latest plea raises concerns about the demographic changes in Assam due to the "uncontrolled influx" of illegal migrants from Bangladesh. It argues that the indigenous people of Assam have become minorities in their own land.

Gohain's plea contends that the CAA Rules, 2024 are unconstitutional, discriminatory, and against the basic structure of the Constitution. It alleges violations of fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 15, 19, and 21 of the Constitution.

Highlighting the gravity of the issue, the plea emphasizes that it is not a communal matter but a concern regarding the infiltration of foreigners into Assam. It points out that only a minority of Assam's population comprises indigenous Assamese, while the majority consists of Bengali-speaking Hindus and Muslims, along with migrants from other states.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 were unveiled on March 11, just before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. These rules aim to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from neighboring countries.

The implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and its rules has sparked protests across the country due to concerns over alleged discriminatory provisions.

The Supreme Court's decision to seek replies on the fresh plea underscores the importance of addressing the legal challenges and concerns surrounding the CAA and its associated rules.