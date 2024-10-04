The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Assam State Legal Services Authority to conduct surprise visits at the Matia transit camp for foreigners to check the facility's hygiene and food quality etc.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih asked the secretary of the State Legal Services Authority to nominate appropriate officers to make visits to the camp without prior notice to the authorities for the purpose of verifying cleanliness.

The top court directed the state legal services authority to file a report after inspection within one month from today.



Also Read: Assam: SC seeks response on deportation plan for 211 foreign nationals detained in transit camp

Earlier in September, the Supreme Court sought an answer from the Assam State Government and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs about the deportation plan for the 211 proclaimed foreign nationals who are being held in a transit camp in the Goalpara district of Assam.

A response to a report by the Assam District Legal Services Authority on 211 declared foreign nationals, of which 66 are from Bangladesh, has also been requested by the Court from the Assam Government.

A petition concerning the circumstances of the incarceration facilities in Assam was being heard by a bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih.