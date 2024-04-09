In a significant development, the Supreme Court has dismissed the Election Petition challenging the 2021 Assam Assembly Election victory of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader and Assam MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya from the Sonai Legislative Assembly Constituency. The petition was filed by former Assam BJP leader Aminul Haque Laskar, who is now a member of the Congress Party.

The Bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi dismissed the petition on the grounds of 'vague allegations' that lacked material facts to substantiate the claims made against Barbhuiya. The Court invoked Order 7 Rule 11 of the Civil Procedure Code, finding the allegations insufficient to maintain the election petition.

Barbhuiya's victory in the 2021 Assam Legislative Assembly Elections had been challenged by Laskar, who alleged 'corrupt practices' during Barbhuiya's nomination filing process. However, the Supreme Court found these allegations to be bald and lacking in material facts as required under Section 83(1)(a) of The Representation of the People's Act, 1951.

The petition had initially been filed before the Gauhati High Court, which had rejected Barbhuiya's application to dismiss the election petition. Subsequently, Barbhuiya appealed to the Supreme Court, which has now ruled in his favor by dismissing the case.