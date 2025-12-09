SC grants bail to former Assam professor arrested over anti-India post, clarifies no scope for reinstatement

The Supreme Court has granted bail to former Gossaigaon College professor Md Joynal Abedin, arrested in May for posting alleged anti-India content on social media, but made it clear that the relief should not be treated as a ground for his reinstatement at the college.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that Abedin already faces two other cases, including charges of molesting female students and posting objectionable remarks against them on social media. The court reminded that its earlier remarks calling him “a pervert” and “a threat to young girls” still stood in context of the allegations.

The bench noted that Abedin has been in custody for more than six months and the trial may take considerable time to conclude. “Taking into consideration all the factors, let him be released on bail, subject to furnishing bail bonds. Let him be present in court for every hearing,” the bench directed, adding that the order should not be interpreted as justification for his reinstatement.

CJI Kant also told counsel representing the Assam government that Abedin's suspension from the college shall continue.

On November 12, the court had strongly criticised Abedin, questioning his conduct towards women and stating that he should not be allowed entry to the campus. “You are in the habit of harassing women on social media and making obscene remarks. You are a perverted man and a threat to young girls in college,” the court had remarked after reviewing case records.

The former professor moved the Supreme Court after the Gauhati High Court denied him bail. His counsel argued that he had deleted the controversial social media post soon after realising it went against national interests and had apologised. He also claimed prolonged detention due to delays, pointing out that there was no judicial officer available at the Gossaigaon court to conduct the trial.

In an earlier hearing, the apex court had urged the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to either fill the vacancy in the Gossaigaon court or transfer the case to the Kokrajhar sessions court.

Abedin, a resident of Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar district, was first detained and later arrested in mid-May over the alleged anti-India post.