The Supreme Court on September 25 issued a notice in a petition seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct delimitation exercise in four Northeast Indian states – Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh as per the Representation of People’s Act (1950).

The petition, drafted by advocate Gaichangpou Gangmei, contends that it has been 51 years since delimitation was carried out in these 4 states.

"It has been already two decades since the Delimitation Act, 2002 was amended and no delimitation exercises have been conducted in the four North-eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland nor under Section 8A of the Representation of Peoples Act in the name of law-and-order, " wrote the petitioner, adding: "However, since 2002 it is to be noted that various parliamentary and state assembly elections have been conducted successfully in these four North Eastern states without any issue of law-and-order problems. In all fairness these four North- eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland deserved equal treatment per-se with rest of India and delimitation exercise ought be conducted at the earliest. "

It has sought directions to constitute a Delimitation Commission in terms of the provision under the Delimitation Act, 2002, and Section 8A of the Representation of Peoples (Amendment) Act, 1956.

A bench comprising Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, Chief Election Commissioner and others on the plea filed by the Delimination Demand Committee.