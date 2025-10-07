SC issues notice to Assam BJP, 'X' over AI-generated communal video

The Supreme Court on October 7 issued notices to the social media platform 'X' and the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over an AI-generated video that allegedly promotes communal tension in the state.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta heard the matter and directed both parties to respond to the plea, which demanded the immediate removal of the video to prevent potential unrest.

Advocate Nizam Pasha, representing the applicant, told the court, "A video has been posted as part of the upcoming election... it shows that in case a certain political party does not come to power, a certain community will take over... it shows people with skullcaps and beards..." He urged the court to take strict action against those responsible.

The petition, filed through advocate Lzafeer Ahmad, claimed that the video, circulated on September 15 by BJP Assam’s official 'X' account, depicts visibly Muslim individuals taking over prominent state landmarks, including tea estates, Guwahati airport, Rang Ghar, and government properties.

"The ruling dispensation, BJP-Assam, is bound by the Constitution of India and thereby is bound to uphold the secular values that form part of the basic structure of the Constitution. However, the video circulated by its official Twitter openly targets, vilifies and demonises Muslims," the plea stated.

"The broad message of the video is that the worst fate that a state can be met with is its takeover by Muslims, and on the strength of the assurance that if the BJP is voted into power, the state would be saved from the same, support is being sought."

The application added that the video demonstrates "gross failure as well as the complete disregard of secular values" expected of any government. It noted that state authorities are specifically prohibited from discrimination based on religion, caste, gender, or language and carry a higher responsibility to maintain fairness and secularism. "Even private citizens are prohibited under law from making communal speeches or spreading communal disharmony," the petition said.

According to the filing, the video has been widely circulated since its release, with over 6,100 reposts, 19,000 likes, and 4.6 million views as of September 18. The petition urged its immediate removal to prevent further communal tension and unrest.

The plea was filed under a public interest litigation seeking action against hate speech and hate crimes nationwide.