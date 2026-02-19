SC refuses to entertain plea seeking SIR of electoral rolls in poll-bound Assam
The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea for special revision of Assam's electoral rolls before the assembly elections. It upheld the Election Commission's role in managing voter list updates and directed grievances to be handled through proper channels.
The Supreme Court on February 19, refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Election Commission of India to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Assam.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi took note of the poll panel’s submission that the final electoral rolls for Assam have already been prepared, rendering the petition infructuous.
The PIL, filed by Mrinal Kumar Choudhary, had challenged the Election Commission’s decision to carry out a standard Special Revision in Assam instead of undertaking the more rigorous Special Intensive Revision conducted in some other states.
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