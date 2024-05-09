The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is all set to file its chargesheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation into a money laundering case associated with the now-defunct liquor policy. This marks the first instance where Kejriwal will be formally implicated as an accused in the excise policy matter.

Within the forthcoming chargesheet, the ED is expected to designate Kejriwal as a 'kingpin' and a pivotal conspirator in the liquor policy debacle, underscoring the gravity of the allegations against him. The investigative agency asserts that it has successfully traced a money trail directly linked to Kejriwal, further solidifying their case against him.

The timing of the ED's impending action aligns with an upcoming Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Friday, which pertains to a plea for interim bail lodged by Kejriwal in relation to the liquor policy controversy. This confluence of events underscores the heightened legal scrutiny surrounding Kejriwal's involvement in the matter.

As this narrative continues to evolve, updates regarding developments in the case are anticipated. The unfolding situation underscores the complexity and significance of the legal proceedings surrounding Kejriwal and the allegations leveled against him in connection with the contentious liquor policy.