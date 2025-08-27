SC to hear journalist’s plea against Assam Police case on August 28

The Supreme Court is set to take up on August 28 a petition by journalist Abhisar Sharma, who has sought the quashing of an FIR filed by Assam Police over a video post critical of the state’s policies.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh will hear Sharma’s plea, moved through advocate Sumeer Sodhi. The case carries wider implications as the petition also questions the constitutional validity of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a provision dealing with acts seen as endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

The FIR, lodged at the Guwahati Crime Branch police station, stems from a complaint by Alok Baruah, who alleged that Sharma’s YouTube video uploaded on August 8 could trigger communal tension and erode trust in state institutions.

In the video, Sharma reportedly referred to observations made by the Gauhati High Court over the allotment of 3,000 bighas of land in Dima Hasao district to a private company for setting up a cement plant.

Sharma has been booked under multiple BNS provisions, including Section 152 and Section 196, which deals with promoting enmity between groups.