The Supreme Court of India on May 18 will be hearing a petition against All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader and MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya over his forging of educational qualification.

As per reports, Karimuddin had given the information that he had passed his BA from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Pole in 2019 in the election affidavit.

But former Sonai MLA Aminul Haque Laskar had moved the Gauhati High Court saying this information provided by the Sonai legislator was wrong.

Karimuddin Borbhuyan was asked to submit the information to the Gauhati High Court.

Meanwhile, Karimuddin Barbhuiya has moved the Supreme Court against this.

According to information already received under RTI, Karimuddin Borbhuiyan did not appear in any of the exams held in 2019 at Chaudhary Charan Singh University.

The matter was raised in the Supreme Court today but the matter has been fixed for hearing on Thursday, May 18.

Also read : Former Deputy Speaker accuses AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya of forging education qualification