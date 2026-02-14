SC to hear pleas against Himanta Biswa Sarma over ‘shooting’ video on February 16

The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear on February 16 a batch of petitions seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a video allegedly showing him making remarks about firing at members of a particular community.

According to court sources, a Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Joymalya Bagchi is likely to take up the matter. The pleas include a petition filed by CPI(M) leader Nizam Pasha urging registration of an FIR against the Chief Minister.

The top court had earlier indicated that it would consider listing the plea. Referring to the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, the Bench observed that part of the electoral process is often contested before the court.

The controversy stems from a video purportedly recorded during an election rally, in which remarks about firing at two individuals were allegedly made. The clip was later shared on the Assam BJP’s official social media handle on February 7, triggering widespread political outrage. The post was subsequently deleted, but several individuals had reportedly downloaded and circulated it.

Separate petitions have also been filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and CPI leader Annie Raja, seeking registration of FIRs and raising concerns over alleged hate speech aimed at communal polarisation. The petitioners have also sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), arguing that an independent probe would not be feasible through state or central agencies.

Earlier, a separate plea was filed by 12 individuals seeking directions to prevent divisive comments by persons holding constitutional posts.

The matter is expected to generate significant legal and political attention as the court takes up the issue next week.