Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has announced the opening of applications for the Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarships for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students for the academic year 2024-25. Students interested in these scholarships can apply through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) at http://scholarships.gov.in.

The scholarship application process is divided into two categories:

Pre-Matric Scholarship: Available for students in Class IX and X with a family income limit of Rs. 2.50 lakh. The deadline for submission is August 31, 2024.

Post-Matric Scholarship: For students pursuing higher education with the same income limit of Rs. 2.50 lakh. Applications for this category are due by October 31, 2024.

Key requirements for application include:

- Registration through the NSP OTR app, available on the Google Play Store, for generating a One Time Registration (OTR) number.

- Aadhaar and mobile number linked with Aadhaar are mandatory for OTR generation.

- Submission of an income certificate and caste certificate from relevant authorities.

- A valid bank account linked with Aadhaar for scholarship disbursement.



The scholarships are open to students enrolled in government, government-aided, or recognized institutions, including medical and technical colleges. For further details and application procedures, students are encouraged to visit the NSP website.