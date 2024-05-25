The Office of the District Commissioner, Bongaigaon, Assam issued an order modifying the school timings within the district.

The decision has been taken in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions for both government as well as private schools.

Keeping in mind the health of students, the order stated, "In view of the prevail extreme heatwave conditions and considering the health and safety of students, it has been deemed necessary to modify the school timings within the district (both government and private) to mitigate the adverse effects of the scorching weather."

The order also stated that the instructions must be implemented by Inspector of Schools/DEEO, Bongaigaon.

The timing for lower primary schools is 7 am to 10 am.

The timing for middle English schools and upper primary schools is 7 am to 11 am.

The timing for high schools and higher secondary schools is 7 am to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, all outdoor activities, including sports and assemblies, will also be suspended during this period, as per the order. However, it stated that indoor activities may continue, provided they do not involve strenuous physical exertion.

Furthermore, the DC has directed all schools to ensure availability of cool drinking water and shaded areas for students. Schools are also advised to carry water bottles.

In case any student shows signs of heat relationship illnesses, immediate medical attention should be provided.

"Schools must inform students, parents and staff about the revised timings and safety measures through appropriate communication channels," the order reads.

The order has been issued in the interest of public health and safety must be strictly adhered to by all educational institutions in the district.

Furthermore, the school inspectors are directed to ensure strict compliance with this order, as failing to not implement it will attract appropriate action, as per the statement.

Meanwhile, the DC also informed that the order will remain in effect until further notice and adjustments will be made based on the assessment of ongoing weather conditions.