Authorities in Assam’s Jorhat district have mandated a change in school timings for both private and government institutes starting June 1, in response to escalating temperatures. The district inspector of schools, Buli Gogoi Bhuyan, issued the directive, which specifies that all schools will commence operations from 8 am.

In accordance with the new schedule, lower primary schools will conduct classes until 12:30 pm, middle English schools and upper primary schools until 1 pm, and high schools along with higher secondary schools until 1:30 pm. Furthermore, the order requires that the morning assembly be held at 8 am.

“For the smooth functioning of Schools and for Public Interest and due to the rise of temperature and Scorching Heat the timing of the Schools (both Government and Private) in Jorhat district has been rescheduled w.e.f 1" June 2024,” stated the official order.

“This order has been issued as per the approval of District Commissioner, Jorhat,” it added.