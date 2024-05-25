Amid rising temperatures and scorching heat, the Assam government has ordered a rescheduling of school timings to ensure the well-being of students. Effective from May 27, 2024, schools in the Barpeta and Bajali districts will commence classes from 7:00 AM.

The directive, issued by the Office of the Inspector of Schools, Barpeta District Circle, follows instructions from the District Commissioner of Barpeta and Bajali districts. The adjustment is in response to the continuous rise in mercury levels, posing health risks to students.

As per the official order, the operating hours for schools have been revised. Lower Primary (L.P.) schools will now function from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Middle English (M.E.) schools will operate from 7:00 AM to 11:30 AM. High School (H.S.) and Higher Secondary (H.S.S.) schools will be open from 7:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

The revised timings apply to all government, provincialized, and private schools under the Barpeta and Bajali districts. This measure aims to mitigate the impact of the prevailing heatwave on students and ensure their safety during peak heat hours.

The order is effective immediately and will remain in force until further notice.