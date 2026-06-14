Schools in Assam's Bongaigaon fix maximum school bag weight at 1.5 kg to 5 kg for students

The education authorities in Assam's Bongaigaon district have directed all government, provincialised and private schools to strictly implement prescribed limits on the weight of school bags carried by students.

The directive was issued through a notification by District Elementary Education Officer and Inspector of Schools Pallavi Medhi, following instructions from the Assam government's Elementary Education Department.

According to the notification, schools have been asked to ensure that the weight of students' school bags does not exceed the limits specified for different classes.

The maximum permissible weight has been fixed at 1.5 kg for Classes I and II, 2 to 3 kg for Classes III and IV, 4 kg for Classes VI and VII, 4.5 kg for Classes VIII and IX, and 5 kg for Class X students.

The order has been communicated to head teachers and principals of all schools in the district and is to be implemented with immediate effect.

The notification also warns that action may be taken against institutions found violating the government guidelines.

Officials said the measure is aimed at reducing the physical burden on students and promoting their overall well-being by ensuring that school bags remain within recommended weight limits.