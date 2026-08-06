Schools in flood-hit areas of Assam to reopen from August 10, relief camp classes planned where needed: Ranoj Pegu

The Assam government has decided to resume regular classes in schools across flood-affected districts, including Sivasagar and Charaideo, from August 10, with alternative arrangements in place for institutions that remain unfit for reopening due to flood damage.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said the decision was taken keeping in view the academic interests of students, despite many schools still grappling with the aftermath of the recent floods. Speaking to Asomiya Pratidin Digital, the minister said the government was committed to ensuring that students' education is not disrupted.

Pegu said schools that remain submerged or are filled with mud will not be able to resume normal operations immediately. In such cases, classes will be conducted at relief camps to enable students to continue their studies until school premises become functional.

The minister said that in areas where schools are ready to reopen, students from nearby flood-affected schools will also be accommodated to minimise academic disruption.

He acknowledged that it may not be feasible to restart classes in every school in Sivasagar and Charaideo on August 10, as several institutions continue to require cleaning and restoration. The government is taking steps to gradually prepare all affected schools for the resumption of regular teaching, he added.

The phased reopening plan aims to restore classroom learning while ensuring that students in severely affected areas continue to receive uninterrupted education through temporary alternative arrangements.