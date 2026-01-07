Schools in Kamrup Metro to start classes at 10 am till January 13 amid cold wave

In view of the prevailing cold weather conditions, the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district administration has rescheduled school timings for all government, provincialised and private schools in the district from January 7 to January 13.

According to an official order issued by the Office of the District Elementary Education Officer-cum-District Mission Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, Kamrup (M), the decision was taken following directions from the District Commissioner, Kamrup Metro, keeping in mind the health and safety of students.

As per the revised schedule, Primary Schools will function from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm, Upper Primary Schools from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and Secondary and Senior Secondary Schools from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm during the stipulated period.

The order applies to all government, provincialised and private schools under Kamrup Metropolitan district. School heads have been instructed to strictly comply with the revised timings, and any deviation from the order will be viewed seriously by the authorities.

The notification clarified that the order has come into force with immediate effect. However, all pre-scheduled examinations, if any, will be conducted as per earlier notifications.

The order was issued in the interest of public safety and student welfare and has been circulated to the Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha, Assam, the District Commissioner and Additional District Commissioner of Kamrup Metro, and other concerned education officials for information and necessary action.